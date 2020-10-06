Raj guv says new education policy will be implemented in phased manner

Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Rajasthan will implement the new National Education Policy in a phased manner, Governor Kalraj Mishra said Tuesday, emphasising on the need to promote quality, innovation and research in education.

He said the inclusion of national sentiments and nationalities necessary for education is being reflected in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The governor was addressing a special video conference meeting of a task force held to discuss the implementation of the new policy. The task force was formed on April 10 on the direction of the governor.

Mishra said a preliminary blueprint has been prepared for implementing the new National Education Policy in the state universities.

Feedback will be taken from the vice-chancellors of all universities and a three-day chancellor dialogue will be held from October 21 to 23.

The new NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for ''transformational reforms'' in schools and higher education systems to make India a ''global knowledge superpower''.

