Tamil Actor Raiza Wilson Calls Out Doctor For Botched-Up Procedure

Tamil actor Raiza Wilson took to social media and criticized a dermatologist alleging that she 'forced' her to undergo a dermatological procedure 'she 'did not need'. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result.” Attached was a picture of her which shows visible swelling under her left eye.

She also added that the doctor refused to talk to her or meet her and the staff said that she was out of town.

After she shared her story, several followers recounted similar experiences with the doctor. "My inbox is flooded with people who have faced similar issues with this doctor, tragic,” she wrote in the next Instagram story with screenshots from her inbox. Many of the messages contained negative reviews of the doctor and the clinic, alleging that this wasn't an one-off instance.

Raiza made her first film appearance in Kajol starrer Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 where she essayed the role of Vasundhara Parameshwar's (Kajol) personal assistant. While her role there was minimal, she gained recognition because of her stint on Bigg Boss (Tamil) Season 1 hosted by Kamal Haasan where she became the longest-lasting female contestant. She later starred as the lead in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal opposite former Bigg Boss contestant Harish Kalyan.

