'I raised hell': how people worldwide answered the call of World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day, which took place on Monday, is marked by hundreds of beach cleans and events globally. Despite Covid-19 restrictions, environmentalists and readers from around the world shared how they are continuing to work to protect the ocean, and told us about the local marine issues that matter to them.

Watamu, Kenya

Steve Trott, 58, projects manager at Watamu Marine Association

Our association is based in one of Africa’s oldest marine protected areas: the Watamu National Marine Park. One of our major concerns is plastic pollution. Plastic bags and materials are ingested by endangered sea turtles, which mistake them for jellyfish. Plastic also pollutes the sand, making it unsuitable for turtles to nest on the protected marine park beaches, which are some of the most important nesting sites in Kenya.

Over the past 10 years in Watamu we have created a circular economy, employing local people to clean beaches and providing work for plastic recyclers. On World Ocean Day we cleaned our marine park beach with the Kenya Wildlife Service and 100 local community members, who will receive an income to help them support their families during these difficult Covid-19 times. We collected just under 1,000kg of waste in one day.

Mumbai, India

Volunteer, 25, working with Anam Prem Parivar group

Our group Anam Prem (which means Anonymous Love) has been carrying out activities with local fishing communities. Commercial fishing has caused major shockwaves to traditional fishing communities in India. Most members of our group are based in Mumbai, which still houses traditional fishing communities in the midst of bustling trade and commerce.

On account of Covid-19, restrictions are in place for group gatherings. But on World Oceans Day our members living near the sea visited in small numbers and offered prayers, at the same time spreading awareness about the oceans and involving local fisher communities.

Isle of Skye, Scotland

Gill Williams, 58, underwater photographer

I spend almost every day in the waters around Skye, photographing what I see, good or bad. I spent World Oceans Day painting a picture of one of my images. For me, this peaceful kingdom needs protection from the human race who are doing so much damage to it. The oceans are the planet’s controlling factor: you lose the health of the oceans, you lose our planet.

I worry about the fish farms around the coast of Scotland. I was in the water only a few days ago and was immediately faced with a wall of green slurry as a result of practices at the nearby fish farm. We have a seal colony here. How are these creatures being affected by toxic waste and the underwater crow scarers going off all the time?

Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Richard Marsh, 59, retired scuba operation manager

Jamaica was made from coral, it is what made the beaches, the white sand. The reefs are still damaged from Hurricane Allen in 1980. Algae-eating fish have been over-caught, there’s not many left, and the algae is overgrown. I am concerned about deforestation, a lot of which is caused by agriculture, especially young trees being cut down to make “yam sticks” (yams grow on a vine which is supported by the sticks). This causes the soil to erode and flow into the water, which kills the corals.

I grew up near the ocean and studied marine ecology before working in the scuba industry. I stopped diving after I had a car accident, but it would be depressing to go back to it now: there’s less fish, more algae, less coral, less life. I am about to start a land-based coral nursery in a tank to help rehabilitate the reef nearby, at the White River fish sanctuary. Is there a global movement to protect the oceans? I’d like to think so.

Okinawa, Japan

Kyoko Harukawa, 52, eco-tour guide and co-founder of Miyakojima Sea Environmental Network

The amount of coastal garbage is terrible on the north-east coast of Miyako island, Okinawa. Most of the marine garbage here drifts from overseas from China, Korea, Taiwan or south-east Asian countries due to the Kuroshio current. Therefore, local people blame foreigners for “bad behaviour”.

However, in fact, local people are throwing a lot of rubbish into the sea and they don’t know this garbage flows to the Hawaiian Islands in the Pacific Ocean. As the sea has no borders, it connects people all over the world. Both treasures and trash flows along the coast. We organise marine observations on Ikema island or at a mangrove area to mark World Oceans Day each year to raise awareness.

