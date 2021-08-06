Raise voice of 'Annadatas' from Parliament to streets: Priyanka Gandhi on farmers protest

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Extending support to farmers' protest and demanding repeal of the Centre's farm laws, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said it is the duty of the public to raise the voice of Annadatas from Parliament to the streets.

"Annadatas are the soul of our country. The people sitting in Parliament are in Parliament today because of these Annadatas. It is the duty of all of us to raise the voice of Annadatas from Parliament to the streets. We are with the farmers. Repeal the black law," tweeted Vadra in Hindi.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders joined farmers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi to extend support in their protest against farm laws by raising slogans with a placard 'Save Farmers, Save India'.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, Gourav Gogoi and others were present at the protest at Jantar Mantar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK's T Siva also participated in the protest.

"Today all opposition parties have gathered here at Jantar Mantar to extend their support against 'Kala Kanoon' (farm laws)... We want a discussion over Pegasus, but they (Centre) are not letting it happen. Narendra Modi has intercepted every Indian's phone," Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar slammed the Opposition alleging that they want to be in the media's limelight.

"If the Opposition is really concerned about farmers, then govt is ready to discuss the issues in both Houses. Why is the opposition not ready to talk? This shows they just want to be in the media's limelight," Tomar told reporters.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into the allegations of surveillance.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders on the National Capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farms Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)