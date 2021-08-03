Rainwater enters police station in Rajasthan’s Baran after heavy downpour

Baran (Rajasthan), Aug 03 (ANI): Following incessant rains in Rajasthan, water entered Chhipabarod Police Station in Baran district on Monday. The water was at least 2-feet above the ground level. "Computer room, record room, and other spaces are filled with water. It started entering at 9 am on Monday," said a police official. National weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said, "Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over East Rajasthan during 2nd-6th August.""Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely falls over East Rajasthan on 3rd August with a reduction from 4th August.