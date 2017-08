New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) It was a cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season's average.

Chances of rains are likely, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

A total of 0.8 mm of rain was recorded overnight.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

--IANS

ao/ksk