Rains likely in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) It was an overcast Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

"It was a cloudy Friday morning here. The day ahead is also likely to be cloudy. Rain is expected," said an India Meteorological Department official.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 93 per cent. The city received 67.7 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

rup/in