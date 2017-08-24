Rains likely in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) It was a cloudy Thursday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The MeT has predicted light rains.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy with chances of light showers or drizzle during the day," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30. a.m. was 90 per cent.

The city received 37.6 mm rain on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

--IANS

aks/in