Rain Floods Many Districts of Maharashtra, Other States See Light Showers

Incessant rain across the Konkan region of Maharashtra has led to flooding in several districts and caused significant loss of property. Rescue operations are now underway across the region.

The continuous downpour for several days severely affected the Konkan region as major rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts overflowed above the danger levels.

Several long-distance trains were stopped, cancelled or rescheduled on the Konkan Railway route, NDTV reported. As per railway officials, almost 6,000 passengers were stuck in trains that were stopped at different stations.

Also Read: IMD Issues Red Alert in Mumbai as Heavy Rain Continues To Lash the City

Chiplun

Severe flooding, triggered by incessant torrential rain in the past 24 hours left at least 5,000 people stranded in Chiplun in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The city has been cut off from the adjoining areas and a red alert was issued.

Chiplun is around 240 km from Mumbai and is possibly the worst-affected in the state. Stranded locals are being moved to safety by the Indian Coastguard. The Mumbai-Goa highway was also shut due to the floods.

Other States

A decrease in the intensity of rainfall has been predicted in Northwest India in next 24 hours.

Western Himalayan Region (Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand) are expected to witness fairly widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy downpours.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will also see a further reduction from 21 July and may increase again from 25 July. In different incidents of wall and roof collapses, following incessant rains in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, seven people died and two were injured, an official said, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi, over the next 24 hours, is likely to have moderate rainfall at various places.

In Uttarakhand's Champawat district, around two dozen people were stranded after several landslides occurred along the Tanakpur-Ghat National Highway, following heavy rain. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the cloudburst-hit villages of Uttarkashi district to assess the situation and assured the affected people of all possible help from the government.

(With inputs from NDTV)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Pegasus Leaks: Survival Guide for Those the State Wants to Spy OnOlympics: Syrian 12-Year-Old Hend is Youngest Athlete at Tokyo . Read more on India by The Quint.