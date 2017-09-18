Rains ease up in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (IANS) After heavy downpour last week, parts of Kerala saw milder weather on Monday, with the capital district mostly bright and sunny, while rain continued in Idukki, Palakkad and northern districts.

On the Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway, a tree fell down on a two-wheeler, killing its rider, while the pillion rider escaped with injuries, while in certain parts of Idukki and Palakkad, landslides occurred causing damage to properties including vehicles.

The hill station at Munnar in Idukki district remained cut off from the other parts of the district when at some places the roads was damaged heavily.

At Palakkad, a man has been reported to be missing, with efforts on find him.

Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan on Monday asked civil society and also local bodies to see that they do their best to mitigate the sufferings of the people on account of nature's fury.

According to the India Meteorological Department office here, heavy rainfall (7-11cm in 24 hrs)is most likely to occur at one or two places in the state till Tuesday morning.

