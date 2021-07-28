Rains in Delhi: Waterlogging, traffic snarls, incidents of wall collapse reported at several places

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, following which waterlogging, traffic jams and instances of wall collapse were reported at several places in the national capital.

The areas that witnessed waterlogging include Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Rohini sector 20, Mubarakpur, Dwarka sector 1 and 8, Mahipalpur, Nangloi, Uttam Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri and Badli, according to municipal and Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

Officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said six complaints of waterlogging and tree felling were received on Wednesday.

They said four cases of wall collapse were reported due to rains on Wednesday.

Similarly, four complaints of waterlogging were reported in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and one in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

'Very few waterlogging-related complaints were received today and those were dealt with on priority,” a senior PWD official said.

Waterlogging also slowed down vehicular movement on some stretches like Vikas Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Mukarbachowk, India Gate circle, Ring Road, Netaji Subhash Place.

A portion of a road caved in near India Gate due to rains in the morning.

'A small portion of road has caved-in at Shahjahan Road towards Jamnagar near India Gate. Please avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet in Hindi.

The road was repaired after a few hours, traffic officials said. PTI AKM SNE