Rains cool Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday to see showers too

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday had some respite from the heat as a spell of rainfall led to a slight drop in the mercury with the maximum temperature recorded at 34.7 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Showers are likely on Thursday too, the IMD said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will experience moderate rainfall on Thursday as well, which would help keep the mercury around 33 degrees.

"Thunderstorm with rains are most likely on Thursday," an IMD official said.

On Wednesday, between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Delhi received 37.2 mm of average rainfall, while on Tuesday it was 0.4 mm only.

The Palam area in west Delhi received 22.6 mm, Ayanagar in south Delhi saw 32.6 mm, Lodhi Road recorded 26.8 mm while there was trace of rain in the Ridge area.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 28.5 degrees, two notches above the season's average, while the humidity ranged between 79 to 100 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average.

--IANS

kd-vd