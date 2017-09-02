Rains bring down mercury in Delhi on Saturday, to continue on Sunday

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The national capital on Saturday saw further drop in the mercury due to rains with the maximum temperature recorded at 31.5 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office said. Some rains are likely on Sunday too.

Delhi experienced 4.6 mm rainfall since Saturday evening, while the Met predicts light rains or drizzling on Sunday.

"Generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is likely on Sunday," said the India Meteorological Department but said that that maximum temperature is however likely to go up tot 34 degrees.

The minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 26.6 degree Celsius, average for the season.

Friday's maximum temperature settled two notches below the season's average at 32.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

--IANS

kd-vd