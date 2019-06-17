Rainbow of religious diversity at Mata Kheer Bhawani Fair in Kashmir

The state of Jammu and Kashmir recently got soaked in a wave of spiritualism, as the state's Ganderbal district hosted the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela. One of the biggest religious events of Kashmiri pundits, the celebration not just limit itself to one community but is open for all, making it a perfect example of communal harmony. Take a look. 'No Matter what religion we follow, we are one family'. These words showcasing India's strong bond of secularism resonated loudly at the Kheer Bhawani temple located in Tulmulla village of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.Housing the shrine of Ragnya devi, a revered goddess of Kashmiri Pandits, the temple is the holiest destination for the community, who visit it mostly during the annual festival that starts from the day of Zyestha Ashtami.Though it is a big occasion for Kashmiri Pandits, people from all communities too, eagerly take part in it, setting a beautiful example of peace and brotherhood.Be it doing the arrangements for the annual event, accommodating the Hindu devotees or setting small stalls at Kheer Bhawani temple selling religious offerings, or paying their obeisance to the Goddess, people from all faiths take part in each and every activity.