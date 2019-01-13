Rainbow Carnival organised in Kolkata to promote acceptance of LGBTQ community

West Bengal Forum for Gender and Sexual Minority Rights organised Rainbow Carnival 2019 in Kolkata today. The aim of the Carnival is to sensitize people about differences among people and embrace them irrespective of all class, caste, race, religion and abilities. Several activities were put up to boost the spirit of Carnival. The partial repeal of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code has been a win for the Queer community of India. More and more people from LGBTQ community are participating in festivals to promote their community.