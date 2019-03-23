Raina becomes first player to score 5,000 IPL runs

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) Suresh Raina added another feather to his illustrious cap, here on Saturday, as the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batsman became the first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to amass 5,000 runs.

During the ongoing IPL 2019 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Raina, a vital cog in the Chennai's armory, achieved the rare feat as soon as he touched the individual score of 15.

The Uttar Pardesh cricketer also has 35 fifties in the league beside a century, averaging 34.27.

Raina is followed by India skipper Virat Kohli, who has 4,954 runs from 164 games, containing four hundreds and 34 fifties.

Kohli, also known as run-machine, however, failed to perform against Chennai as the Indian captain was dismissed for six runs.

--IANS

kk/pcj