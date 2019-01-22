Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong surface winds hit the national capital and its neighbourhood areas on early Tuesday. The air quality improved to poor category across the city. 15 trains are running late due to foggy weather conditions and low visibility. Flight services are badly affected due to cloudy weather in Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi is expected to witness another spell of winter rains in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. There will be gusty winds through the day with the minimum and maximum temperature likely to be around 9 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi received the wet spell on Monday due to western disturbances. On Monday, the national capital received rains, a day after recording the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday. The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, seven notches above the season's average. The prevailing situation is a result of active western disturbance, the IMD said. On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 20 degrees Celsius. The sudden spell of showers on Monday led to a slow movement in traffic. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Palam recorded 2.8mm, Lodhi Road 0.8mm, Ridge area 0.6mm and Ayanagar 0.6mm rainfall respectively.