Rain throws life out of gear in Bihar's West Champaran

Heavy rainfall in Bihar's West Champaran district has sent normal life for a toss with several areas being water-logged from past few days. The water level in Gandak Barrage has also risen after heavy rain in West Champaran. Scores of commuters have been stranded at city's railway station owing to delay and non-movement of trains due to water-logging at the railway tracks. Besides, a cloakroom at the railway station is also flooded with water and the luggage of the passengers has got wet. "I am waiting for the train for the past two hours. Due to rain, trains are not coming on time. Even in the cloakroom, there is water everywhere. I do not know what to do know," a passenger told ANI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state with extremely heavy rain forecast for north Bihar districts along the Himalayan foothills in the next 48 hours.