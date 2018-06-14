Rain stops play in India-Afghanistan Test

Bengaluru, June 14 (IANS) A sudden downpour stopped play for the second time on the opening day of the historic one-off India-Afghanistan Test at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Opener Murali Vijay was one short of his 12th Test hundred when the skies opened up while Lokesh Rahul was batting on 44.

India were on 264/1, losing only Shikhar Dhawan who brought up his sixth hundred in white flannels (107) before Yamin Ahmadzai removed him.

Post the tea break, only four overs of play was possible before rain played spoilsport with the hosts adding 16 runs to their overall score.

