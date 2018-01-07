Rain spoils mood of cricket fans in Cape Town

Heavy showers of rain in Cape Town on the Day three of the first match of test series between India-South Africa spoiled the mood of Indian cricket fans in the South Africa's capital on Sunday. India struggled in the first inning of by scoring 201 runs with the help of fighting knock of 93 runs by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. India took two wickets in quick succession in the South Africa's second inning. South Africa was 65/2 when rain stopped the play in Cape Town stadium.