Rain pulls mercury below 35 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The national capital witnessed another bout of light rain on Sunday which brought the mercury below 35 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 5.6 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm and a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 1 mm and 4.6 mm precipitation.

Partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds (up to 30 kmph) are likely on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 37 and 24 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said the region is not likely to witness a heat wave till June 15.

The maximum temperature will rise by two to three degrees but it is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius till June 10, he said.

Thereafter, moisture-laden easterly winds due to a probable low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13, he said.

There is a possibility of a thunderstorm on June 13. PTI GVS ABH ABH