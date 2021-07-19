Rain lashes Srinagar, parts of Jammu and Kashmir

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir received rainfall this morning. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar received rainfall on Monday morning after India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' for the city today.

According to the IMD, recent satellite imagery shows intense or very intense convection over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, north Konkan and Bihar.

"Including sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura and neighbouring areas. It leads to the possibility of moderate to intense spell(s) of rainfall along with Thunderstorms and lightning during the next 2-3 hours," the IMD said in a tweet early on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, as parts of the national capital continued to receive heavy rainfall, the vehicular movement has been affected in several parts, while roads were waterlogged in several parts of Delhi.

Rainfall was recorded in parts of Haryana including Gurugram as well. (ANI)