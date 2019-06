With temperatures soaring and heat waves being declared in various states in the past, Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Kanpur woke up to showers of rain, giving a much-needed respite from the scorching heat. India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a temperature of 39 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius as maximum and minimum temperature respectively in Lucknow. Several women in the past have performed prayers for rain in Kanpur.