Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR as monsoon arrives 4 days before schedule

New Delhi, June 24: Rain hits several parts of the national capital region on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the weather department had predicted monsoon to hit the national capital in the next 48 hours. he monsoon was expected to arrive in Delhi on June 29, but this year it has come four days early.

"Rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR during next 3-4 hours," Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi said.

Areas in Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience rainfall in the next three to four hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of good rain on Thursday and Friday and will likely bring the temperature down.

These heavy showers coincide with the advancement of southwest monsoon over the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, the entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi; most parts of Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan, for which conditions are said to be favourable during the next 48 hours

The month of June, prior to the onset of monsoon, has been fairly wet in terms of precipitation, especially for the northwestern states. Between June 1-23, Uttar Pradesh (84 mm), Haryana (38 mm), and Chandigarh (114 mm) have all recorded 'excess' rainfall as compared to their respective long-term average figures for this time period, while Uttarakhand (92 mm), Punjab (35 mm), and Rajasthan (35.5 mm) have witnessed 'normal' rainfall.

