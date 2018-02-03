Rain interrupts India's chase in ICC U19 World Cup final

Tauranga (New Zealand), Feb 3 (IANS) India's chase of Australia's 216 in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup, was halted by rain after just four overs at the Bay Oval here on Saturday.

India reached 23/0 with the openers Prithvi Shaw (10 not out off 18 balls; 4X1) and Majot Kalra (9 not out off 7; 6X1) going undivided when the umpires decided to call the covers in.

Earlier, Australia were restricted to a meagre 216 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Jonathan Merlo top-scored for the Australians with a steady 102-ball 76, laced with six boundaries even as the Indian bowlers complemented each other well to bundle out the opposition in 47.2 overs.

