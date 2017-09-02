Rain greets Indian football team in Macau

Macau [China], Sept 2 (ANI): Dark clouds and a spell of heavy shower greeted the Indian senior football team as they reached Macau for its 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier clash on September 5.

''We hope to play our game and not allow Macau to play theirs,'' National Coach Stephen Constantine said on arrival at the Macau International Airport on Saturday.

"We are here to win but Macau will also be playing to win. Every Team plays to win,'' Constantine maintained.

''I feel Macau were unlucky against Kyrgyz Republic when they played away. They should have scored a couple and are a Team who are quite brilliant on the counter attack. I am sure they are ready for us. We have some youngsters in the team and that is because of the evolution which we're undergoing in the team,'' Constantine quipped.

India currently stay on top of Group A with 6 points, courtesy back to back victories against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

Six players from India's AFC U-23 campaign in Doha have been named in the 24-member squad for India's match against Macau.(ANI)