Rain delays toss in India-New Zealand decider

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (IANS) The toss for the deciding third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand was delayed due to a slight drizzle at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Indian players are keeping themselves busy with a game of football in the outfield.

The series is currently locked 1-1 after India won the opener in Delhi before the Kiwis bounced back to win the second game at Rajkot.

New Zealand are undefeated in their last seven T20I series and will aim to dominate the proceedings here if the conditions allow some cricket at India's 50th international venue.

