Rain delays start of Day 3 of first Test

Cape Town, Jan 7 (IANS) The third's play of the first cricket Test between South Africa and India has been delayed by persistent rain here on Sunday.

The ground is almost covered due to the pouring rain, with the first session of play set to be wasted at Newlands.

At the end of second day's play on Saturday, South Africa reached 65 for two in their second innings after bowling India out for 209 in their first innings. The hosts have taken a lead of 142 runs.

When the rain stops, South Africa will hope their overnight batsmen Hashim Amla (4 batting) and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada (2 batting) will keep the visitors at bay.

--IANS

pur/mr