Rain again interrupts India-England 2nd Test

London, Aug 10 (IANS) India lost the opening pair of Murali Vijay (0) and Lokesh Rahul (8) before rain once again played spoilsport to the proceedings, shortly after the toss on the second day of the second Test against England at the Lord's here on Friday.

India reached 11/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara (1 not out) and Virat Kohli (1 not out) in the middle when rain interrupted play in the seventh over of the day.

Seasoned quick James Anderson took both the Indian wickets.

Earlier, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and opted to field in the morning, after the opening day's play on Thursday was completely washed out due to incessant rain.

Brief Scores: India 11/2 (Lokesh Rahul 8, Cheteshwar Pujara 1 not out; James Anderson 2-6) vs England.

--IANS

