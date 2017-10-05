Railways can be the vehicle to change economic perspective in India: Piyush Goyal

While addressing the 33rd India Economic Summit in New Delhi, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asserted that railways can be the vehicle to change the dynamics or economic perspective in the country. In the summit, Goyal also voiced the need to provide a working and enabling environment to the million plus people working in railways in order to advance its development. The Union Minister expressed hope to create more than a million jobs in less than 12 months, by engaging people in various sectors of surrounding the railways.