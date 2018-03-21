Railways to upgrade Toy Train services in Siliguri

While on a visit to the heritage Toy Train of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said that the Indian Railways will revive the popular train for heritage and tourism purposes. He said, "This train is India's first Railway heritage and we will see how to improve this line, and also we have to get rid of all lacunas to improve it." He added that more focus will be put on the use of steam engines instead of the diesel engines. Last year, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters observed 104 days indefinite strike in the hills, which badly impacted the Toy-Train services and two Major stations named Gayabari and Sonada were burnt by the unknown miscreants.