Railways Terminates Contract With Chinese Company as Calls to Boycott 'Made in China' Grow Louder

The Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to "poor progress" on the signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's 417-km section between between Kanpur and Mughalsarai.

The Railways had given the contract worth Rs 471 crore to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016.

They were supposed to complete the work by 2019, but only 20 per cent of the work has been completed so far, said the Railways.

The Department of Telecommunications on Wednesday also reportedly asked companies to consider reviewing future partnership with Chinese companies like Huawei & ZTE.

A CNBC-TV18 report quoted telecom sources to say that existing deals are unlikely to be affected but 5G trial partnerships could bear the impact. The standoff has stirred anti-China sentiments in India, with protesters and some trade bodies like CAIT calling for a boycott of Chinese products in protest. Reports quoting sources in the telecom department had said it has been decided that state-owned BSNL will be asked not to use Chinese equipment to upgrade its 4G network, which is being supported by its revival package.

India and China are holding the second round of Major General-level talks on Thursday, a day after the dialogue in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the site of a violent face-off between the two armies, ended on an “inconclusive” note. The violent clashes on Monday night, which left at least 20 soldiers of the Indian Army dead, are the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while more than 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, said the “unprecedented” development will have a “serious impact” on the bilateral ties, holding the Chinese army responsible for the violence by taking “premeditated” action.