Railways to Run Special Trains For Rajasthan JEE, NEET Aspirants

Railwaus Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday, 2 September announced that the Railways has decided to run four pairs of special trains from 4 -15 September for the convenience of those appearing for JEE, NEET and NDA exams in Rajasthan.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the facility will also be extended to students appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.

“Keeping in mind the goal of student interest, Railways has decided to run 4 pairs of special trains between 4-15 September for the convenience of students participating in JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations in Rajasthan,” Goyal said in a tweet.

View photos

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on 13 September, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main is being held from 1-6 September . The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 6 September.

The East Central Railway in a press release said the station enroute will have unreserved ticket counters and tickets can also be bought on the UTS mobile ticketing app.

On 31 August, the Railway Minister had said the students and one guardian each will be allowed to travel on the exam days and the admit card will act as their letter of authority.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Railways to Run Special Trains For Rajasthan JEE, NEET AspirantsDelhi Riots: No Recorded Confession by Tahir Hussain, Say Police . Read more on India by The Quint.