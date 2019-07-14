Railways has potential to really swing things for Indian economy: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal met Indian Diaspora in London. He spoke about emerging success of Indian Railways there. Goyal said, "Nirmala ji spoke about plans to invest nearly US$ 700 Bn in Railways in next 10-12 yrs. My own sense is that railways has potential to really swing things for Indian economy. I personally believe we can make it the best railway in the world. You may be aware that we're converting entire Indian railways to electric traction, we're going to do away with diesel in next 3-4 yrs. We had no wifi until 5 yrs ago on any railway station. As we speak we've wifi in 1605 railway stations in India."