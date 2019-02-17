Railways, Madhya Pradesh in women's national hockey final

Hisar (Haryana), Feb 17 (IANS) Defending champions Railways and Madhya Pradesh won their respective semi-finals to enter the title clash of the 9th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2019 (A Division) here on Sunday.

Railways thrashed Haryana 8-0, while Madhya Pradesh beat Maharashtra 2-1 to set up an exciting final on Monday.

In the first semi-final, Railways produced an emphatic performance against Haryana. Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Navjot Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka and Neha scored for the defending champions in a match which saw them dominate throughout.

In the second semi-final, Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Maharashtra by a slim margin of 2-1.

Madhya Pradesh scored the first goal in the 34th minute as Pooja Rani converted a penalty corner. Madhya Pradesh continued to impress and scored their second goal in the 47th minute when Narender Kaur produced a fine finish.

Maharashtra tried to make a comeback and scored in the 53rd minute through H. Lalruatfeli. But it was not enough for them, as Madhya Pradesh held on to their lead.

--IANS

ajb/bg