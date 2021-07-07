Railways Installs Its First 12-Feet-Long Freshwater Tunnel Aquarium at Bengaluru Station

A visual spectacle recently opened its doors for passengers waiting at the KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. To provide the general public with a memorable experience and make their waiting time at the platform entertaining, IRSDC (Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation), in collaboration with the HNI Aquatic Kingdom, developed the Railways’ first-ever movable freshwater tunnel aquarium. The aquatic park opened at the KSR Bengaluru railway station on July 1.

Niyaz Ahmed Qureshi of HNI Aquatic Kingdom spoke to NDTV to give an insight into the thought behind the concept. As per Qureshi, the living exhibits travelled a long distance to this aquarium. Most of the current lot, which is 120 varieties of fish, was brought from outside to the country. Last year in November, the work on this project was started. They used the concept of saltwater rather than freshwater for the aquarium. There is an Amazon river forest concept that can be viewed in the background. A planted segment and a tunnel aquarium is also a part of the project. The idea was to target rural India through the means of railways and so, the entry fee to the aquarium tunnel has been kept at a nominal charge of Rs 25.

Saurabh Jain, Nodal Officer, IRSDC told NDTV on behalf of the railways that the aquatic park is an attempt to change how railway stations are perceived. They saw it on YouTube and reached out to the firm to discuss if something similar could be created at a railway station. “This is something people and children can enjoy while waiting for a train. Even for outsiders, it will be an attraction,” Jain was quoted as saying by the portal.

According to IANS, SKLohia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IRSDC, said, “It is our endeavour to transform Indian Railways by redeveloping stations at par with airports and also enhance passenger delight with our excellent facility management initiatives.”

The 12-foot-long Aquatic Kingdom will also serve as an educational joyride as people will experience a life-size fish kingdom. It is home to various aquatic animals such as stingrays, alligator gar, eels, lobsters, sharks, snails and shrimps.

