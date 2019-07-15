Railway Ministry probing corrupt officials: Piyush Goyal
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is on a three day visit to the UK to attend the India day conclave. He said that his Ministry is studying profiles of corrupt officials in a bid to send 'right message' to the people. He said, "Action is being taken against officers who had integrity issues in several departments. My own Railways Ministry is now studying profiles of many officers to see if some action can be initiated to give a message to the others."