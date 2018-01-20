Railway Budget to be historic, capital investment plans to triple: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, on Saturday, said next budget will be no different than the previous ones during NDA's tenure and it will focus on well being of every section of people of India. The next Indian Railways is expected to be historic and it will triple the capital investment plan since the NDA's Government tenure, he added. He further said the focus will be on AC trains and bring connectivity to remotest of areas for upcoming rail budget. The main aim is to reach concurrently match Indian Railways with New India initiative by the year 2022, Minister Piyush Goyal asserted.