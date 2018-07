Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader K Balakrishnan and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party cadres staged 'rail roko' protest in Chennai' Egmore railway station on Monday. They protested against the alleged dilution of SC/ST Tribes Act. They sat in front of the train and even climbed on train's engine to stop the train. To take situation under control, police came at the spot and detained few of the protestors.