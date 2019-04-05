IT raids being conducted on TDP leaders on instructions of PM, says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday sat on a protest over reported IT raids on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates and supporters in Vijayawada. While speaking to mediapersons, Naidu said, "Raids are being conducted on TDP leaders on instructions of PM. Once elections are announced everything has to be conducted under Election Commission of India (ECI) guidance. All parties should have equal opportunity, even one party they can't suppress, another party they can't support. I'm warning PM, if you do like this, you will have to pay heavy price. We are fighting to save democracy and India. Who are you? You are outgoing PM. I am even requesting the officers, don't listen to him, if you listen, you will also face serious consequences."