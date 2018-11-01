Rahul “The Wall” Dravid inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former India Captain and Batting legend Rahul Dravid was inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame at a brief function Held in Thiruvananthapuram , before the start of Final ODI between India vs West Indies. Dravid became only the 5th player from India to be named in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame as he was inducted by Legendary Opener Sunil Gavaskar. Dravid joined the elite list from India that includes Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Anil Kumble. Dravid aggregated 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries, and was in 2004 named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year.