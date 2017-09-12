Rahul targets Modi government's economic policies, 'divisive' politics

Berkeley, Sep 12 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the Modi government's economic policies and also accused it of promoting divisive politics, and said that lynchings and attacks on liberals were badly damaging India's image.

Speaking to students at the University of California here, Gandhi defended dynasty politics, saying that was how the entire country was running, and also said he was "absolutely ready" to be the party's prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The BJP hit back at Gandhi by terming him a "failed dynast" for his justification of dynasty politics and reminded him that the top three constitutional posts in the country are held by common people with merit and that democracy is not beholden to dynasty.

Gandhi is on a two-week US visit to interact with political leaders, global thinkers and overseas Indians. He was speaking to students at the University of California here where his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his speech in 1949.

He targeted the Modi government while speaking on 'India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward' on Monday night and termed the demonetisation decision a "self-inflicted wound".

He said the decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8 last year and the "hastily implemented" Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime caused "tremendous damage" to the Indian economy.

"The decline in economic growth today is worrying and it's leading to an upsurge of anger in the country. The government's economic policies, demonetisation and hastily applied GST have caused tremendous damage.

"Millions of small businesses were simply wiped out as a result of demonetisation. Farmers and manual labourers who use cash were hit extremely hard. Agriculture is in deep distress and farmer suicides have sky rocketed across the country. Demonetisation, a completely self-inflicted wound, caused approximately two per cent loss in India's GDP."

"Decisions like demonetisation which removed 86 per cent of cash from circulation overnight and was carried out unilaterally without asking the Chief Economic Advisor, the cabinet or even Parliament imposes a devastating cost in India," he added.

Gandhi said that ignoring India's tremendous institutional knowledge and taking ad hoc decisions is reckless and dangerous.

"Listening to India is very important. She will give you all the answers that you seek. India's institutions have over 70 years have built a profound understanding of our country. We have experts in every single field."

Gandhi said the government was not creating enough jobs. "30,000 new youngsters are joining the job market every single day and yet the government is only creating 500 jobs a day. This doesn't include the massive pool of already unemployed youngsters," he said.

He said that hatred, anger and violence and the politics of polarisation has raised its ugly head in India today.

"Liberal journalists being shot, people being lynched because they are Dalits, Muslims killed on suspicion of eating beef, this is new in India and damages India very badly.

"The politics of hate divides and polarises India, making millions of people feel that they have no future in their own country. In today's connected world, this is extremely dangerous. It isolates people and makes them vulnerable to radical ideas," he said.

"I understand what violence does, violence against anybody is wrong. Hatred, anger and violence can destroy us, the politics of polarisation is dangerous," he said, adding "liberal journalists were being shot (referring to Kannada journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh's murder), people are being lynched.

"These incidents are making millions feel that they have no future in their country."

On dynastic politics, Gandhi said, "It is a problem in all political parties in India" but that was how "most of the country runs like".

He said former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, M.K. Stalin, son of M. Karunanidhi of DMK, BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal's son Anurag Thakur, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan, Dhirubhai Ambani's sons Mukesh and Anil were all examples of dynastic legacy in India.

"That's how the entire country is running. So don't just go after me.... That's what happens in India."

Read More