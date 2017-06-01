Rahul Sharma, complainant in PWD scam, attacked by assailants

Rahul Sharma, who has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being involved in the PWD scam, was attacked by two unidentified assailants at Greater Noida's Gaur city area on Tuesday. The whole incident was caught in the CCTV footage and police looking at all aspects og the matter. Sharma said the assailants came on bike and fired shots at him. Throwing light on the incident, police official Rakesh Kumar said they have filed a complaint against unknown assailants and further investigation is underway.