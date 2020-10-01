UP Police Detains Rahul on Way To Meet Kin of Hathras Rape Victim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday, 1 October, detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Hathras, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to meet the kin of the 20-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

Earlier, Rahul said that he was manhandled and lathi-charged by the copy, after which he fell on the ground as he was stopped from marching on the Yamuna Expressway.

“UP police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modiji walk in this country? Can only BJP-RSS people freely walk in this country? Can’t a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking,” Rahul told media persons present at the spot.

Rahul and Priyanka began marching towards the Uttar Pradesh city on foot, after their car was stopped by the cops. This comes amid outrage over her ‘forcible cremation’ of the victim by the state police.

"I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me,” Gandhi is seen asking in a video shared by Congress Twitter handles.

The UP cops, meanwhile, reportedly said that the Congress leader was arrested under Section 188 of the IPC, for ‘violation of the Epidemic Act.’

Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi in Hathras उत्तर प्रदेश में अत्याचारी भाजपा सरकार द्वारा रोके जाने के बाद, कांग्रेस का प्रतिनिधिमंडल श्री Rahul Gandhi और श्रीमती Priyanka Gandhi Vadra के नेतृत्व में हाथरस की तरफ पैदल कूच कर चुका है। Posted by Indian National Congress on Thursday, October 1, 2020

‘CM Must Take Responsibility’

“Yogiji needs to take the responsibility for safety of women. The atrocities against women in UP have to stop. The accused need to be given the strictest of punishment. Same time last year, we were fighting for the Unnao rape victim. Nothing has changed since then,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the mediapersons, while walking.

Party sources, cited by news agency IANS, said that permission had been sought from the Uttar Pradesh government prior to the visit.

However, Hathras district magistrate P Lakshkar said on Thursday that borders of Hathras have been sealed and Section 144 has been imposed.

“We have no information about Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. Special Investigation Team (SIT) will meet the victim’s family members today, media will not be allowed,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

The car in which the Gandhis were travelling was flanked by anti-UP government protesters earlier, as they reached Noida, via the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) route.

