Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Head to Hathras Even as Barricades Remain on Delhi-UP Border, Congress Shares Videos

New Delhi, October 3: Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and a battery of party veterans were headed towards Hathras, in western Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered. The Gandhis decided to travel towards Hathras from the national capital despite barricades being put on the Delhi-UP border. Hathras Gangrape: Media Allowed to Enter Victim's Village, SDM Denies Reports of Kin's Mobile Phones Having Been Confiscated.



Also Read | BJP IT Chief Shares Video of Hathras Rape Victim, Congress CM Discloses Identity and Pays Tribute Using Fake Image; Know What Law Says on Protecting Identity of Victims

The Congress party shared videos showing Rahul seated in the car that was being driven by Priyanka enroute Hathras. Scores of other Congress leaders and workers joined them in buses, motorcycles and other private vehicles.

Scenes reminiscent of Thursday is expected at the Delhi-UP border as barricades remain in place to curtail entry of outsiders to the sensitive Hathras district. Two days ago, the Gandhis were briefly detained and charged under the Epidemic Act after they attempted to enter Hathras despite the imposition of prohibitory orders.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Grand Alliance Close to Seal Seat-Sharing Agreement, RJD May Contest 138-144 Seats, Congress 68-70, Left 29

Watch Video of Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi Moving in Car Towards Hathras

Shri @RahulGandhi & Smt. @priyankagandhi are on their way to Hathras. Nothing will stop our fight for justice, nothing will stop our resolve. Nothing will stop the #SatyagrahaForOurDaughters pic.twitter.com/zNB4XrJbs2 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 3, 2020





Congress Leaders Moving in Bus Towards Hathras

Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi Ji, we are on our way to #Hathras to meet the family of victim accompanied by MPs of @INCIndia. We will not stop fighting until the family gets justice.#SatyagrahaForOurDaughters pic.twitter.com/8Spukrje4a — Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) October 3, 2020





Party Firm on Meeting The Victims' Kin





Over 200 Police Personnel on Delhi-UP Border





Over 200 police personnel are stationed at the Delhi-UP border on the DND Highway. Among Congress leaders who are part of the delegation that intends to visit Hathras comprises of 30 MPs, including Partap Singh Bajwa, Shashi Tharoor and Manickram Tagore. "UP CM (Yogi Adityanath" must resign," Tharoor said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul had took to social media to state that he would be visiting Hathras at all costs. "Nothing in the world can stop me from meeting the victim's family in Hathras and sharing their pain," the former Congress president said, adding that the treatment meted out towards them by the UP Police and UP government is "unacceptable" to him.