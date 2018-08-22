Rahul meets German minister, discusses Kerala floods

Berlin, Aug 22 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Germany's Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and discussed politics, floods in Kerala, GST and jobs.

Gandhi visited Germany as a part of his diaspora outreach programme ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He will also be visiting London.

In reply to Gandhi, Niels Annen tweeted: "Honored to receive @INCIndia president @RahulGandhi in my constituency #Eimsbüttel in Hamburg."

"India is a valued partner and a close friend," Annen noted.

--IANS

sid/prs