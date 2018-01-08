Rahul meets Bahrain Crown Prince

Manama, Jan 8 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Bahrain and also discussed ways to develop sports and cricket ties between the two countries.

Gandhi visited Bahrain as a part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora.

The Crown Prince congratulated Gandhi on becoming the Congress President, a party statement said on Monday.

Gandhi gifted to the Prince books written by Jawaharlal Nehru while in prison, including the "Discovery of India".

The Congress tweeted that Gandhi got an euphoric reception when he reached Bahrain.

Gandhi's outreach is seen as a move to popularise the Congress among the Indian diaspora.

