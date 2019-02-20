Rahul Jadhav successfully completes DeAddiction Ultra Run 2019

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) In a move to spread awareness about addiction and ways to combat it, Rahul Jadhav, a reformed addict from Mumbai, on Wednesday successfully completed an ultra-run from Gateway of India to India Gate covering a distance of 1475 kms.

The DeAddiction Ultra Run 2019 in its inaugural edition was initiated on February 1, 2019 from Gateway of India, Mumbai. After concluding his run here on Wednesday, Rahul was felicitated with a medal and a memento by Arun Bharadwaj, an ultramarathon runner and one of the first internationally acclaimed endurance racers from India.

During his run of 20 days, Rahul covered a distance of 80 kms on an average per day, and many people on the way ran with him a few kilometres to show support for the cause.

Until now Rahul has participated and completed 22 run events and three solo runs. He completed his last run at the Tata Marathon Mumbai in 4 hours and five minutes covering a distance of 42 kms.

"As a message I would say that every person should replace one's negativity with one's personal passion. This will help in imbibing positivity for the days to come", said Rahul.

On completing this feat, Rahul said: "Post my recovery from addiction, I took to running and enjoyed it thoroughly. Running gives, me a sense of satisfaction and achievement and I wish to reach out to more people and share my experience to help them take that step towards reformation.

Travelling with him was the team from Muktangan Rehabilitation centre, Pune which reaches out to various de-addiction centres and other local places to conduct awareness sessions about addiction and how to address the problem.

