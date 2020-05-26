Was Rahul’s Interaction With Migrants in Delhi Staged? Fake Alert

On 16 May, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met a few migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover in Delhi. He interacted with the workers and also arranged for their travel, a move most politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dubbed as a photo-op.

Now, several images are being shared on social media with a claim that Gandhi’s meeting with the migrants was staged as the labourers who can be seen interacting with the former Congress president are actually members of the Congress party.

However, the claim is false and misleading. The people in the pictures are indeed migrants from Haryana who were homebound to Jhansi and not Congress party members.

Also Read: Do Masks Help Prevent COVID-19? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

THE CLAIM

A set of images showing migrant workers who interacted with Gandhi, sitting in a car, is being shared with a message that these migrants are Congress workers who helped him stage an interaction.

Calling the entire episode a scam in the name of migrants, social media users alleged that, “Congress workers were dressed as migrants and brought to the location in a car.”

An archived version of the Tweet can be found here More

An archived version of the post can be accessed here More

An archived version of the page can be accessed here More

Also Read: Footage of 2019 Bus Accident in Pak Passed off as PIA Crash Video

WHAT WE FOUND

We checked the Twitter handle of Indian National Congress and found images from Gandhi’s interaction with the migrants and were able to identify the two people in question.