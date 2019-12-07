Rahul Gandhi's statement is pulling down India's image: NV Subhash

NV Subhash, the grandson of former home minister PV Narasimha Rao and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, slammed Rahul Gandhi on his recent statement where he referred 'India as the rape capital of the world'. He said, "Grand old Congress party is in confused state, the statement made by Rahul Gandhi is unacceptable. The brand image of India during UPA 1and 2 put India into a shameful condition. During UPA 1and 2 crime and rape rate was very high. Narendra Modi government has brought down the crime rate drastically. BJP is bringing strict laws in the judicial system for speedy trials. Fast tracks courts are being established. Rahul Gandhi's statement is pulling down India's image." He further added, "BJP will not allow Congress to extract some extra political mileage".